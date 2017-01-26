People wait all night for a year of free chicken at restaurant opening

INDIANAPOLIS — Some dedicated chicken-lovers waited all night for a year’s worth of free chicken. The giveaway was part of the grand opening celebration for Joella’s Hot Chicken.

The Kentucky-based chain opened its first Indiana location on 96th Street Thursday. Its first 100 customers received vouchers for 52 free chicken meals.

Several people started camping in tents outside the restaurant at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Dozens of other people waited in their cars throughout the night and into the morning hours.

“Our night has been eventful. The wind has been crazy. The temperature has been dropping. Now it’s snowing. We had to evacuate to our cars,” said Justin Ware.

Ware said the wait was worth it.

“It’s delicious. 52 free meals in a year? I’ll take that any day,” said Ware, “It’s a totally new experience. This is my first time, but doing it with friends has been a joy.”

Joella’s Hot Chicken handed out free samples, t-shirts and doughnuts to the people waiting for the grand opening.

Joella’s opens for lunch at 11:00 a.m. You can check out the menu here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...