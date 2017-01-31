ACA enrollment deadline, Indy rally planned Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the final day that people can sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.

As the debate over healthcare continues in Washington D.C., there is enrollment help available in Indianapolis. Others are using today’s deadline to demonstrate outside the Statehouse.

Many Republicans under the leadership of President Donald Trump are vowing to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“This administration has hit the ground running at a record pace, everybody’s talking about it. They’re doing it with speed and they’re doing it with intelligence in order to prepare for repealing and replacing Obamacare. It’s about time,” President Donald Trump said in his weekly address recently.

Meanwhile, most Democrats continue the fight to keep ACA in place.

“The Affordable Care Act has made immense progress in each of the goals it set forth: improving quality of care, expanding access and lowering cost. The Republicans’ plan won’t make ‘America Great Again.’ It will make America sick again,” Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.

The Department of Health and Human Services pulled its advertising campaign promoting the end of open enrollment last week. That infuriated advocates and insurers, who say the final days attract younger and healthier consumers. Enrollment figures also help insurers decide next year’s premiums and if they want to stay in the market.

The Obama administration projected 13.8 million people would sign up for coverage in 2017. As of Dec. 24, 11.5 million had enrolled. That’s almost 300,000 more than the previous year.

If you have not enrolled yet and need to do so, you can find help at the Avondale Meadows YMCA at 3908 Meadows Drive in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. until noon, and then again from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The staff at Covering Kids and Families of Indiana at 2951 East 38th Street in Indianapolis can also help from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Also, according to a Facebook event, a rally will be held at the Statehouse south lawn Tuesday at noon to voice support for the Affordable Care Act. The group plans to visit the office of Senator Todd Young as part of the rally. About 70 people are confirmed to participate in that rally, according to the Facebook event page. More than 600 others are interested in the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...