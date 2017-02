INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana House Democrats are revealing the details of their plan to pay for repairs to Indiana roads Monday afternoon.

The Democrats will have a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Statehouse to discuss possibly taking away tax cuts for the wealthy and freezing state pay to fund the road repairs.

Republicans plan to implement a gas tax and a vehicle fee.

