Marian University to offer assistance to Saint Joseph’s College students

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Marian University in Indianapolis is offering assistance to Saint Joseph’s College students needing an institution to finish their academic careers.

Officials with Marian University told WLFI Monday they are offering what they call a “seamless transfer process.” This includes financial assistance for students guaranteed at the current Saint Joe’s out-of-pocket tuition costs.

As News 18 reported Friday, Saint Joseph’s Board of Trustees voted to suspend operations due to financial concerns.

Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener said, “The leadership at Saint Joseph’s College reached out and asked if we could prepare plans to assist their students with a smooth transition during this difficult period. We consider Saint Joseph’s College a sister institution; we share the same mission. We want to help their students, staff and faculty in any way that we can.”

Admissions representatives from Marian University will be on St. Joe’s campus Thursday, Feb. 9, to meet with students interested in transferring. They have also made a website for more information.

“We want to make the transfer process for Saint Joseph’s College students as seamless as possible. … Our goal is for the students to earn their degree in the same amount of time it would have taken them to finish at Saint Joe’s,” Elsener said.

He said the sooner they can meet with students, provide them with the information they need and answer their questions, the smoother the process will be.

Marian University officials said it plans to honor all transfer credits earned with a minimum C-grade.

Purdue University announced Saturday it was also offering assistance to St. Joe’s transfer students. University admissions representatives plan to be on the Rensselaer campus soon to help interested students.

Marian University, founded in 1937, is a Catholic liberal arts university that serves nearly 3,000 students.

