Office of Public Health and Safety launches campaign to fight food deserts in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Office of Public Health and Safety launched a campaign to fight food deserts in Indianapolis. It’s called the “Indy Healthy Food Access Challenge.”

The office said the goal is to bring experts together to brainstorm solutions for local problems.

The challenge runs February to May. Participants will work to eliminate Indy’s food deserts through an online platform.

If you want more information on the challenge, the office is holding an event Wednesday at the Christian Theological Seminary on West 42nd Street near Michigan Road.

It starts at 6 p.m.

