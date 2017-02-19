Indiana hometown memorial set for actor Ronald Glass

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2013 file photo, actor Ron Glass arrives at the 65th Emmy Awards Nomination Celebration at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure, his agent, Jeffrey Leavett, told The Associated Press on Saturday. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Longtime television and film actor Ronald Glass will be remembered during a memorial in his hometown of Evansville.

Glass is best known for his role as the detective Ron Harris in the cop comedy “Barney Miller” that aired from 1975 to 1982. He was 71 when he died in November in Los Angeles.

Glass grew up in Evansville and graduated from the University of Evansville with a degree in drama and literature before starting his acting career. The remembrance program is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the university’s Shanklin Theatre.

Former university theater department chairman John David Lutz tells the Evansville Courier & Press that Glass was an avid supporter of the school’s students and faculty.

