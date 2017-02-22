Indianapolis program using the arts to build understanding between various communities

It’s a mission to help build respect and understanding between various communities, especially the black community and the Jewish community through the arts and dialogue. Kimberly Ewing, Chief Operating Officer, Starfish Initiative, and Lev Rothenberg, Director of Arts & Education, Jewish Community Center, come together to explain THE UNITY PROJECT, an ongoing community initiative, initially started by the Arts and Education Department of the JCC.

ABOUT: The Unity Project brings people together in hopes of building deeper understanding and new vision. Its steering committee is composed of influential members from the Jewish and black communities. Permanent partners in The Unity Project include the JCC, The Indianapolis Urban League, The Efroymson Family Fund, JCRC (Jewish Community Relations Council) and the Starfish Initiative and leaders of all of these organizations actively participate on the steering committee. Other organizations who have partnered or have committed to partner with us include The Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee, Butler University Center for Faith and Vocation, the Indianapolis Public Library and numerous synagogues.

The following programs are scheduled for the near future:

* Taking Israel

Black History Month Indiana Premiere of This Award-Winning Documentary Film

Presented by the Unity Project, Thur, Feb 23, 7:00, $10

To learn more, visit www.jccindy.org & www.starfishinitiative.org.

