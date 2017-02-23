Mayor, IMPD chief introduce Narcan training for community providers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and the director of Marion County Public Health unveiled a plan to train members of the community on the proper use of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin.

The training program, which kicked off Thursday morning around 10 a.m. at the IMPD East District office, is designed for homeless outreach providers and is being offered to the city’s partners in the Indianapolis Continuum of Care.

Mayor Hogsett made the following statement to those in attendance at Thursday’s training:

While today is a sobering day to be mayor of Indianapolis, it is also a hopeful one — hopeful for the lives that will be saved as a result of this training, hopeful for the second chances this medicine has already granted to thousands of our residents, hopeful for a future Indianapolis that is full of health, that is full of prosperity, that is full of safety.”

Those set to receive the training include individuals in direct contact with people at high risk of overdoses.

The training is part of a broader effort within the city to redirect homeless services towards root causes of homelessness like untreated mental illness, addiction and loss of self-sufficiency.

According to the mayor’s office, more than 2,000 people received life-saving treatment last year because of the city’s Narcan program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...