Indy Fuel owners to build $20M ice sports complex in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Fuel hockey team owners are investing millions into construction of a Greenwood facility.

$20 million will be invested into a 115,000-square-foot Iceplex by team owners Jim and Sean Hallett, officials announced Thursday.

It will be constructed on six acres in Greenwood’s Freedom Park, which is already home to Freedom Springs aquatic center. The land will be leased by the Halletts for $1 a month for 60 years, according to a media release.

Officials say the proposed facility will be one of the largest ice sports complexes in the nation.

“A project of this size, in this area, would not have been possible just a few years ago,” Myers said in a statement. “We set the stage by investing in interstate access, improved east-west travel and quality of life amenities. It’s a massive statement for Greenwood and where this city is headed.”

In addition to youth hockey, the Iceplex will play host to public skating, figure skating, speed skating and other ice sports.

