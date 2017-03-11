Woman arrested for disorderly conduct after threatening an officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Mulberry woman is in jail on a preliminary charges of disorderly conduct after police said she threatened an officer and his family.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North 4th Street after reports of a woman screaming and honking a horn outside a residence.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Melinda Price.They said she became verbally abusive toward officers, threatening them and resisting arrest.

Police said she was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before she was transported to the jail.

No mugshot was available for Price as of Friday evening because, according to jail staff, she remained uncooperative and would not sit for a picture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...