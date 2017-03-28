Abduction suspect fatally shot by police after multi-county chase

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect following an hour-long pursuit spanning multiple counties Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police, around 5 a.m. a man went to a Warren County residence and took a teenage girl. Information was then provided to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a white Tahoe.

Riley said officers attempted to pull over the suspected vehicle, which was heading east on State Road 26 in Tippecanoe County just west of West Lafayette. He said the police pursuit originated in Tippecanoe County.

The man led officers from several agencies through Tippecanoe, Carroll, White and Pulaski counties.

Riley said stop sticks were deployed several times. The chase finally ended just north of the White-Pulaski County Line on U.S. 421 in Pulaski County.

Riley said the man bailed out of the car and shots were fired. Authorities confirmed the suspect is dead and his identity will not be released until family is notified.

The teenage girl was found in the passenger seat. Police say she is OK.

No one else was injured in the incident and a Monon Town Marshal’s vehicle was damaged.

The police pursuit lasted about an hour. Indiana State Police are investigating. The road should reopen around noon.

