Docs: Drunk IMPD officer used racial slur, fell and hit head on curb on St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents state that an off-duty, intoxicated police officer used racial slurs before falling and hitting his head on St. Patrick’s Day.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Cory Heiny, 39, has been recommended for termination following the incident. He faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Heiny was arrested on March 17 and put on leave by the department.

Court documents state that a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office heard Heiny yell “I’m going to kill you [n-word]!” outside of Tiki Bob’s. An in-car video recorder reportedly caught him yelling “F— that [n-word]!” as well.

Deputies said Heiny was pushing a man but missed and fell when he tried to for the third, hitting his head on the curb.

Court documents indicate the man Heiny was attempting to push was a bystander who asked, “Who are you even talking to?” when Heiny was yelling outside of the bar.

He was also caught on video slamming his IMPD badge on the hood of a deputy’s car before yelling “That’s what I got!”.

Heiny was treated for a broken rib and a laceration on his head. His BAC registered at .336.

The general manager at Tiki Bob’s said he denied entry due to Heiny’s apparent intoxication. He said Heiny identified himself as an officer and asked to be let in.

He has an initial hearing in court on May 2.

