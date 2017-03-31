Donald Trump, Jr. to headline Indiana Republican dinner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Republican Party’s Annual Spring Dinner will be headlined by Donald Trump, Jr.

President Trump’s eldest son will visit Indianapolis for the May 8 event, which will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. He is executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization

“Donald Trump Jr. understands the lessons of 2016 better than anyone else having played a critical role in the election of our nation’s 45th president of the United States,” said Indiana Republican Party State Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “Having him visit Indiana in a non-election year is a testament to the importance our state will have next year as we work to defeat Joe Donnelly, support our Members of Congress and maintain our hold of statewide offices and supermajorities in the State House and Senate.”

Additional information, including ticket sales, is expected to be released next week here.

