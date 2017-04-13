IMPD arrests suspect in connection with multiple burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for burglaries across the city.

Jeffery Laswell, 26, faces a preliminary charge of burglary.

Laswell was apprehended after detectives with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force made a connection between two sets of burglaries — on the northeast and the northwest sides of the city.

Police say they were able to connect the incidents after detectives tracked a common vehicle from a northwest side burglary to one of many burglaries that took place at the Spanish Oaks apartments. According to authorities, detectives from the two districts also identified similar tactics in the burglaries, leading them to coordinate a surveillance plan.

The surveillance plan paid off Wednesday around 4 p.m. when police say the suspect was seen in the Spanish Oaks apartments and appeared to be planning another burglary. Detectives followed the suspect as he walked through the complex, entering common areas.

According to police, Laswell entered a residence in the 3600 block of Wingate Terrace around 7 p.m. and committed burglary. That’s when officers took him into custody, following a pursuit on foot.

Authorities were able to confirm the burglary with the homeowner, as well as return to their stolen items.

Laswell was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

