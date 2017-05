INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Indianapolis Public Schools held the second of four meetings Monday night to talk about the possibility of closing schools.

The first meeting came last week after a task a task force recommended closing three high schools.

School leaders said the possible closures could save the district $4 million annually.

Parents, teachers and even students offered input at the meeting.

The next meeting will be held May 11 at 6 p.m. at Zion Hope Baptist Church.

