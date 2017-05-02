IMPD looking for woman who deposited stolen check at ATM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted for theft and fraud.

Security cameras captured a black female depositing a stolen check at the PNC Bank ATM at 950 N. Shadeland Avenue just before 7 a.m. on March 14, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

She deposited the check and then withdrew money from a second victim’s account, Crime Stoppers says.

If you have any information about the woman or this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips can be made anonymously by phone or CrimeTips.org. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

