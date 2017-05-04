Family of man shot, killed seeks answers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A grieving sister is hoping police will catch who shot and killed her brother.

Fisherman found 31-year old Kobi Walden’s body Tuesday morning in a wooded area near his apartment on Southport Road near Madison Avenue.

Police say the suspect shot Walden multiple times. Authorities haven’t said whether or not it was a random attack. However, his sister Kala Klein, can’t understand why anyone would target her brother.

Walden’s nieces screamed and jumped for joy when getting a surprise visit from him. The excitement, captured in cell phone video, just goes to show how much he was loved.

“We saw each other as often as we could. I have four daughters. His nieces who were his world. He was the best uncle anyone could ask for,” said Klein.

During a phone interview, Klein said she was tasked with the difficult responsibility of planning her brother’s funeral. She shared videos and pictures, her fondest memories.

“My brother was everything to me and to our family. He was an amazing guy. He was nice and he wouldn’t hurt anyone,” she cried.

Now Klein, along with police, are trying to determine who killed him.

“He didn’t use drugs. He didn’t even like drugs. He hardly drinks. He’s just not that kind of person. It’s really, really hard for me to understand why someone would think that his life needed to be taken,” she cried.

She spoke to Walden the day before his body was discovered. He was headed to practice. Walden was on the Rebel Roller Derby team.

“He helped coach the junior league as well. He loved doing that. Derby made him really, really happy,” she said.

After practice, Klein says he went to the grocery store and was home around 10:00 Monday night. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

“My brother didn’t deserve this. We don’t deserve this. My work is shattered and I’m broken and I need him here,” she said.

Walden leaves behind his mom, sister, four nieces and his roller derby family. A Go FundMe page has been setup to help with funeral expenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information that could help in this investigation. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...