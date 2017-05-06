Wayne Co. traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A traffic stop in Wayne County Friday evening resulted in two drug arrests.

According to the Indiana State Police, a tan Buick headed eastbound on I-70 in Wayne County was pulled over due to a non-working headlight just before 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Timothy Wilson told the officer that he and his passenger, 31-year-old Lindsey Jones had been living out of their car. At that time, the officer asked both to step out of the vehicle and a K9 officer was called to the scene.

The dog alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle lead to the discovery of syringes, a small bag of heroin and marijuana. Police said the Jones was found to have been in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Both Wilson and Jones were taken into custody, transported to the Wayne County Jail.

They face preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

