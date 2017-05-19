Formal charges filed against Tipton teacher in child seduction case

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Tipton High School teacher Friday was formally charged with 12 counts of felony child seduction having a sexual relationship with a female student, and officials asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed for the case.

Beau Engle, 38, was a teacher during the student’s junior year from August 2015 through May 2016 at the school, according to a statement from Detective Brian Dellarosa in court filings. Engle told police in April that he and the girl had “dozens of encounters” at his home in Howard County and in his office at Tipton High School. He also said how “disappointed he was in himself” regarding “what had happened,” court documents said.

When Engle was arrested in April, the Tipton Police Department said a tip from the 24-Hour 8 newsroom is what helped begin the investigation.

The girl told police in April that her mother had grown suspicious of the amount of time Engle was spending her, in addition to numerous texts and phone calls, which the mother “blocked.” She confirmed she had sexual encounters with Engle numerous times, including approximately ten times in his classroom. Engle was arrested April 13. The girl and Engle gave their cellphones to police, and an examination of them was completed May 3, court documents said.

The victim also told investigators that Engle said he filed for divorce in order to be with her.

School officials had told Engle to cease communications with the student in 2015.

Each felony has a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.

Tipton County Prosecutor Jay D. Rich asked the Circuit Court on Friday to appoint a special prosecutor for the case because it involves allegations that employees of Tipton Community Schools failed to report to police and the Indiana Department of Child Services of suspected child abuse.

In his request for a special prosecutor, Rich also argued the case involves people who are administrators at Tipton Community Schools and that Engle’s wife is a long-time employee of Tipton Elementary School.

Earlier this month, Tipton school superintendent Kevin Emsweller said that the district investigated Engle in January 2016 after rumors surfaced that Engle and the student might be spending too much time together or have a “too friendly” relationship. Emsweller said at the time the district found no wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Indiana Department of Child Services told I-Team 8 in mid-April that the district should’ve notified authorities sooner, as required by state law. However, Tipton police said they investigated and found no wrongdoing.

Rich’s request also said “the employment of the Prosecutor’s wife by the Corporation creates a potential appearance of impropriety” for him.