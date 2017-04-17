Arrested Tipton teacher was told to cease conduct with student in 2015

Related Coverage Tipton High School teacher arrested for child seduction

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher recently arrested for child seduction was told in 2015 to cease conduct with the student involved.

32-yearold Beau Engle, a teacher at Tipton High School, was arrested on Thursday for 10 counts of child seduction.

On April 11, a concerned parent contacted 24-Hour News 8 regarding the alleged relationship. We immediately contacted investigators with the information that came into our newsroom.

On the morning of April 13, the Tipton Police Department began an official investigation. Engle was arrested that afternoon.

School officials told Engle to cease conduct with the student in 2015 after rumors of him and the student becoming “too friendly.” At the time, school officials found no misconduct. Police were not notified in 2015.

Engle allegedly had the relationship for up to two years.

Investigators said Engle continued contact with the student, both on school grounds and off. School officials said the corporation was investigating new rumors during the same with that the 24-Hour News 8 newsroom was contacted.

The school said Engle was suspended with pay.

