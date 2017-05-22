Two teens arrested after IndyCar drivers Dixon, Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two IndyCar drivers were the victims of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell in the 3500 block of West 16th Street. Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon is also listed as a victim on the police report, as is an unidentified 25-year-old man.

The incident happened hours after Dixon won the pole position Sunday for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The teens are listed as 14 years old and 15 years old in the IMPD report.

In addition to being this year’s pole sitter, Dixon is previous winner of the big race. Franchitti has made it to the winner’s circle three times.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.