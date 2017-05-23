Warren Central HS student dies of injuries sustained in early May triple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A student at Warren Central High School with a bright future has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting earlier this month.

Dijon Anderson — a senior at Warren Central High School, where he played football — has died of injuries sustained in a May 6 shooting that happened in the area of 38th Street and Moller Road.

When police arrived there, they found three victims. Police said 17-year-old Angel Mejia Alfaro died at the scene. Anderson and another friend were taken to the hospital.

A statement was released from the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township:

Our entire school community is saddened by the passing of Dijon Anderson. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to his mother and the rest of his family. Tomorrow at the high school we will have the appropriate counselors, local ministers and mental health resources present to help our students and staff through the grieving process. We would respectfully ask that the local media allow us to devote our attention to the needs of our students and staff during this difficult time.

Police released new surveillance pictures of two people seen on camera before the shooting. Police are calling them persons of interest in the case. They believe they may have information that can help them with the investigation. Police said the first person is believed to be Hispanic. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with white stripes down the sleeves.

Police said the second person is possibly Hispanic. He was seen last wearing a blue or black hoodie with GAP lettering on the front.

If you think you recognize the person of interest in the pictures you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.