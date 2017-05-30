Madison County authorities investigating fatal crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in an early morning crash in Madison County Tuesday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old woman, was headed westbound on Country 900 North from State Road 13 Tuesday morning. The road dead ends just west of State Road 13 and State Road 37.

Police say the vehicle went through a guard rail where the road dead ends, and the went into Pipe Creek. The vehicle then flipped and became submerged in the creek.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.