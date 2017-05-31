Rally held to ‘change direction’ on mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A rally to raise awareness of mental health was held Wednesday afternoon on Monument Circle.

The event was an attempt to help people talk more openly about mental health. The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana joined the national “Campaign to Change Direction.”

They say 20 percent of Hoosier adults have experiences mental illness.

Organizers say their goal is to make sure that within five years people can recognize and respond to the five signs of emotional distress: personality change, agitation, withdrawal, poor self care, and hopelessness.

