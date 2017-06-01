Amber visits Springfield’s first microbrewery

If you are looking for delicious artisan craft beers on draft then look no further than Springfield, Illinois. Amber continues her adventures on part of the Illinois Brew Trail with Owner Court Conn, at Obed & Isaacs Microbrewery & Eatery. Take a look!

About:

A Midwest craft brewery located in central Illinois that brew their own fresh craft beer and many of them change depending on the season.

At Obed & Isaacs there is something for everyone, from hard core beer lovers to craft brew enthusiasts to specialty brew newbies, all in a fun, relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

The brewpub is nestled in a rehabbed nineteenth century historic home located at 500 S. 6Th Street.

Obed & Isaacs is great for people who want to unwind and relax with family and friends. Dine in or out on the outdoor patio, or you can join in on a game of bocce ball.

Obed & Isaacs is pet friendly. Dogs are welcome on the patio and in the bocce garden too.

Obed & Isaacs is one of the best places in the city to try Springfield’s signature dish, the “horseshoe” sandwich! – The horseshoe sandwich is an open faced sandwich that consists of Texas toast, your choice of meet, French fries, and a special cheese sauce.

Open Daily – 11am – 11:30pm

This Labor Day weekend, Midwest craft brews will be celebrated at the annual Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival, held on September 2, 2017.

This year, the S.O.B. Festival will feature more than 30 local and national craft beer vendors, 100+ styles of beer and cider– oysters, of course – food from various food trucks, entertainment and more.

For find out more about Springfield’s Microbrew scene, go to www.visitspringfieldillinois.com and download the Visit Springfield 2017 Visitors Guide.

