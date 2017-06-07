New law allows broadband expansion in rural Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana’s electric cooperatives now have the go-ahead to extend fiber lines to bring broadband service to more rural parts of the state.

Electric cooperatives’ officials joined Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday in a ceremonial signing of a new law allowing the expansion.

Tom VanParis, CEO of Indiana Electric Cooperatives, said in a news release that much of the state lacks quality internet options.

The cooperatives, the state’s second-largest electricity provider, serves 1.3 million Hoosiers.