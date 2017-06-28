Man sentenced to 60 years for lighting woman on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man will be facing 60 years in prison in connection with a murder that happened in 2016.

Anthony Morton was convicted earlier this month in the arson and attempted murder of a woman on May 19, 2016.

It happened in the 3700 block of North Kenwood Avenue when Morton set fire to the outside of a residence.

When the woman inside the home came outside to confront Morton, he poured gasoline on her and lit her clothing on fire.

The victim suffered third and fourth degree burns to over forty percent of her body.

Two children that were inside the home at the time of the assault were uninjured.