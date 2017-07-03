Nonfatal shootings decline in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city is seeing a drop in the amount of nonfatal shootings that occur.

Homicides, though, are a different story.

But first, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, as of June 25, there were 187 nonfatal shootings, a major drop when compared to this time last year.

The number of nonfatal shootings through the same date in 2016 was 238.

Sgt. Kendale Adams, a spokesman with IMPD, said, “However, those numbers are fluid because they’re down this month, this time this year, they could be up in six months. So we’re cautiously optimistic about what we’re seeing and the fact that our efforts are really enhancing around nonfatal shootings and really the investigative part of nonfatal shootings.”

Of the 187 nonfatal shootings this year, 27 have been solved by detectives.

Meanwhile, the number of homicides has stood steady for 2017 compared to 2016. IMPD said 72 homicides have been recorded so far this year. That’s compared to 73 at the same point in 2016.

The homicide number is another IMPD hopes to see decrease.