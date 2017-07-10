Trump voter fraud commission to include Indiana secretary of state

Related Coverage Trump commission on voting fraud asks states for voter data

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As she gets ready to head to Washington, D.C., the Indiana secretary of state is shocked by President Donald Trump’s latest statement to involve Russia with U.S. elections.

Over the weekend, the president made the partnership suggestion, but has seen backed off the idea. The issue was discussed as several secretaries of states took part in a meeting in Indianapolis over the weekend.

“I’m shocked,” Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, a Republican, said. “I don’t understand the statement. I will just tell you that my focus is going to be increasing the American confidence in the elections.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State also addressed the president’s upcoming commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections. A task force started after he criticized the election.

That scrutiny was front and center Monday during the final day of the association meeting. Members unanimously passed a resolution to remind Washington that elections are under state control.

“Our responsibility to oversee the integrity of that process is being scrutinized,” Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray said.

Lawson is working to build trust. She was sworn in as the association’s president.

Soon, she’ll take her new leadership to the president’s election commission.

“I have promised each of these secretaries in our meetings that my conduct at the commission will be a conduct that will represent all of us to the best of my ability,” Lawson said.

While there is unease about certain things the president’s commission will address, secretaries are open to improvement. They’re hopeful advice and direction can come from the commission to improve elections.

Lawson and other commission members will meet July 19.