Man in critical condition after southwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition after an early Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s southwest side.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 at the “I-70 mobile home park” in the area near Morris Street and I-70.

It is unclear at this time the exact location where the shooting took place. Police say someone picked up the shooting victim somewhere along the road and took the man to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The name and identity of the victim or information about a possible suspect has not been released.