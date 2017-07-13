Teen charged in crash that killed 2 children in their home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Clinton County detectives say a 17-year-old is facing a preliminary criminal charge after slamming a car into a home, killing two children Wednesday night.

The crash sent multiple people to the hospital and killed Haleigh Fullerton, 17, and Callie Fullerton, 8, who were inside the home. Their mom, Bridget Fullerton, was flown to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and is now in stable condition.

Police said the driver was 17-year-old Alia Sierra. She faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a vehicle resulting in death, according to Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Mink.

Mink said a detective “misspoke” early Thursday when he said Sierra was facing two OWI charges. He said police are still waiting on test results to learn whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Detectives said Sierra told police she was driving about 80 miles per hour before the crash on County Road 300 N, where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour. Police believe she drove over a hill, went airborne and lost control of the car.

Sharon Clinton lives down the street from the Fullertons.

“What I heard was a car flying down the hill, and it bottomed out on the road,” Clinton said. She added that it sounded “pretty horrific.”

Clinton said, at least once a day, she hears someone speeding down 300 N.

“This is like a little racetrack or something. They just want to haul butt down there,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s the thrill of jumping this hill right here, or if it’s just because it’s a straight away.”

Investigators said the five kids in the car–ages 12 to 17–were all taken to the hospital. Detectives said there is no indication Sierra knew anyone in the home.

Community members dropped off flowers at the home Thursday. A GoFundMe page for the family raised thousands of dollars.

The cars on 300 N weren’t speeding Thursday. Clinton is hoping they don’t start up again.

“For one family to have to go through that, it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Sierra is being held at the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center because Clinton County does not have a juvenile detention center.

24-Hour News 8 left a message with the Clinton County prosecutor asking whether Sierra will be charged as an adult. The prosecutor did not return the call during business hours Thursday.