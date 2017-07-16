Crews fight blaze at same house twice in 4 hours; IFD investigating



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a house fire as suspicious after crews were called to the same house twice overnight.

The two fires happened at a home on Wallace Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire department got its first call just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Crews say they put the fire out quickly.

The second call came around 3:30 Sunday morning. IFD arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

Officials say a man and his son live at the home, but they were not there during the fires.

The fires remain under investigation.