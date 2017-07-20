Nonprofit taking care of abandoned pets seeking help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nonprofit organization that takes care of abandoned pets in Speedway is seeking help.

The Speedway Animal Rescue will soon host its annual fundraising event.

Julie Hobbs from the Speedway Animal Rescue and Susan Hobbs stopped by WISH-TV to discuss the annual event.

In addition to the where and when of the fundraiser, they also mentioned how many animals they are currently housing and how someone who is interested in adopting a pet from The Speedway Animal Rescue can do so.

For more on this story, click on the video.