Girls Rock! Festival raises funds for camp for young women

Empowering young girls, one camp at a time! Today on Indy Style, we learn more about “Girls Rock!” and an upcoming festival that promises to be fun for the entire family. Not only that, but it raises money for the camp and helps foster and promote self-awareness in young women through music instruction and community.

Andy Skinner and Nicole O’Neal, with Girls Rock!, tell us more:

Kids Rock the Park

Sunday, Broad Ripple Park, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Girls Rock Indy is a local not-for-profit, mainly a summer camp at IUPUI for women 9-16 y.o., but with other year-round programs as well

7 years of camp!

3rd year of our main fundraiser festival, Girls Rock’s Kids Rock The Park 2017 at Broad Ripple Park

Festival is 10a-3p and will be fun for all ages

Vendor “Midway” includes Indpls Museum of Art, Indpls Motor Speedway + Red Bull Air Race, Homespun: Modern Handmade, Indy CD & Vinyl and many more; interactive displays and games from IndyGo, Indpls. Fire Dept., and White Pine Wilderness Academy; food trucks including Kuma’s Corner, Nicey Treat, Calliope’s Sno-balls; bounce houses; and 5 hours of live music on the shelter stage!

To learn more, visit www.girlsrockindy.org.