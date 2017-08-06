Noblesville HS wins 1st at Indiana State Fair Band Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A high school band is celebrating tonight after securing the top spot at 2017 Indiana State Fair Band Day.
The Marching Millers of Noblesville High School took home first place on Saturday night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The Noblesville Marching Millers beat out Winchester High School to win for the first time since way back in 1952, according to our partners at The Hamilton County Reporter.
The full list of Band Day 2017 results is below:
-
- 10th: Muncie Central High School
- 9th: Decatur County High School
- 8th: Hagerstown High School
- 7th: Centerville High School
- 6th: North Eastern High School
- 5th: Anderson High School
- 4th: Kokomo High School
- 3rd: Jay County High School
- 2nd: Winchester High School
- 1st: Noblesville High School