Noblesville HS wins 1st at Indiana State Fair Band Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A high school band is celebrating tonight after securing the top spot at 2017 Indiana State Fair Band Day.

The Marching Millers of Noblesville High School took home first place on Saturday night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Congrats to Noblesville High School on winning the 2017 Music for All Indiana State Fair Band Day! Top 10 here: https://t.co/ExPsINnvo7 pic.twitter.com/ijdwaMtMPH — Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) August 6, 2017

The Noblesville Marching Millers beat out Winchester High School to win for the first time since way back in 1952, according to our partners at The Hamilton County Reporter.

The full list of Band Day 2017 results is below:

10th: Muncie Central High School 9th: Decatur County High School 8th: Hagerstown High School 7th: Centerville High School 6th: North Eastern High School 5th: Anderson High School 4th: Kokomo High School 3rd: Jay County High School 2nd: Winchester High School 1st: Noblesville High School

