How to make the most of your vacation days

Make the most out of your vacation days and create real travel moments with your family this year!

Millions of American’s travel mostly for work or family obligations, rather than for leisure. At the same time, studies show that about 55% of American’s don’t use all of their vacation days because they fear falling behind at work. Emmy Award-winning reporter, columnist, viral blogger and mother of two Kristen Hewitt wants everyone to throw out the unrealistic travel expectations and focus on making REAL memories. From researching the best eatery in town to visiting a local museum or sports team while away on business, there’s always a way to make great memories!

HOW REAL TRAVELERS CAN MAKE THE MOST OF THEIR TRAVEL :

EMBRACE OBLI-CATIONS — Learn how to turn an obligatory trip into a real adventure

GET 'REAL' — Leave the bucket list behind and accept the imperfect moments

TRAVEL WITH EASE — Choose an ideal hotel with amenities like hot breakfast & free Wi-Fi

Choose an ideal hotel with amenities like hot breakfast & free Wi-Fi ‘ME’ TIME INSPIRATION—Carve out time to creatively enhance your travel experience

Hewitt is a two-time Emmy Award winning television reporter and producer for Sun Sports. She worked in the sports broadcasting arena for over a decade, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. She was a Host for the Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers, Fox Sports Florida and a Feature Producer for the Orlando Magic. Hewitt is well-known for her popular parenting blog “MOMMY in SPORTS” and you can also find her articles in the Huffington Post, She Knows, parenting websites such as Bundoo, Scary Mommy and TODAY Parents.

