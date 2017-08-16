Indy Pizza Week: Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple

It’s kick-off day for Indy Pizza Week, featuring ½ price pizzas around Indianapolis today through Sunday. In our kitchen today? Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple. They’re rolling out some unexpected menu options with a BBQ Jackfruit and Three Carrots Seitan. Vegan fans are going to LOVE this one!
- Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple will celebrate its 38th year in Indianapolis this September.
- We have recently added vegan options to our menu including BBQ Jackfruit and (local Indianapolis company) Three Carrots Seitan
- A new menu rolled out this month with a beautiful new design and excellent new menu items such as: White Cheddar & Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese and Vegan / Gluten Free Pizza!
- You can find our NEW food truck 5 days/week at Metazoa Brewing Company at 140 S. College Ave. Follow @unionjacktruck on Twitter to get our specials
- For Indy Pizza Week you can try out NEW Gluten Free Crust for $8.00 (make it Vegan for $1.50) OR our 10” Regular 1 Topping Pizza for $7
- 5th Annual Pumpkin Beer Fest is coming up on 9/30/17. Tickets are on sale NOW. It has outgrown our parking lot and moves to the grounds of the North Side Optimist Club’s Opti-Park. We’ve also expanded to cider and fall beer offerings as well!
NUVO – Indy Pizza Week through Sunday enjoy ½ price pizzas throughout Indianapolis
Recipe Name – BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich w/ Avocado Slaw (VEGAN)
- Ingredients – Jackfruit, BBQ Sauce, Multigrain Bun (Vegan), Slaw Mix, Avocado, Lime Juice
- Cooking Instructions – Sear Jackfruit and Toss in BBQ Sauce. Mix Avocado and Lime Juice with Slaw Mix. Layer Cooked Jackfruit and Slaw on Multigrain Bun.
To learn more, visit:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/unionjackpubbroadripple
Twitter: @unionjackpub
Instagram: @unionjackpub
Food Truck Handle: @unionjacktruck
Pumpkin Beer Fest Tickets: http://5thpumpkinbeerfest.eventbrite.com
NUVO –
#IndyPizzaWeek hashtag
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/
Facebook event: http://bit.ly/2sFZ9fd