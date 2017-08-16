Indy Pizza Week: Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple

It’s kick-off day for Indy Pizza Week, featuring ½ price pizzas around Indianapolis today through Sunday. In our kitchen today? Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple. They’re rolling out some unexpected menu options with a BBQ Jackfruit and Three Carrots Seitan. Vegan fans are going to LOVE this one!

Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple will celebrate its 38th year in Indianapolis this September.

We have recently added vegan options to our menu including BBQ Jackfruit and (local Indianapolis company) Three Carrots Seitan

A new menu rolled out this month with a beautiful new design and excellent new menu items such as: White Cheddar & Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese and Vegan / Gluten Free Pizza!

You can find our NEW food truck 5 days/week at Metazoa Brewing Company at 140 S. College Ave. Follow @unionjacktruck on Twitter to get our specials

For Indy Pizza Week you can try out NEW Gluten Free Crust for $8.00 (make it Vegan for $1.50) OR our 10” Regular 1 Topping Pizza for $7

5th Annual Pumpkin Beer Fest is coming up on 9/30/17. Tickets are on sale NOW. It has outgrown our parking lot and moves to the grounds of the North Side Optimist Club’s Opti-Park. We’ve also expanded to cider and fall beer offerings as well!

Recipe Name – BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich w/ Avocado Slaw (VEGAN)

Ingredients – Jackfruit, BBQ Sauce, Multigrain Bun (Vegan), Slaw Mix, Avocado, Lime Juice Cooking Instructions – Sear Jackfruit and Toss in BBQ Sauce. Mix Avocado and Lime Juice with Slaw Mix. Layer Cooked Jackfruit and Slaw on Multigrain Bun.

