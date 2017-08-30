Gov. Holcomb authorizes efforts for Harvey relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has authorized the deployment of the state’s departments of Homeland Security and Natural Resources and the Indiana National Guard to provide support and resources for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

“When another state is devastated by a natural disaster, Indiana is committed to providing resources to help response and recovery efforts,” Gov. Holcomb said in a news release. “We are ready when called to serve and respond. I pray for the safety of all the citizens, first responders and volunteers in the days and weeks to come.”

A total of 28 Natural Resources conservation officers and one administrative employee will be deployed, along with six Homeland Security District 4 Task Force first responders. Additionally, 206,760 ready-to-eat meals will be released from Homeland Security.

Natural Resources swift-water rescue teams will conduct search and rescue operations, provide basic life support and medical care, transport stranded citizens to secondary rescue locations and support other urban and air search and rescue efforts.

The Indiana National Guard has begun preparations to mobilize personnel and resources as needed to support Harvey relief.

“Preparing to support civil authorities during a time of distress is what our soldiers and airmen train for,” Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, said in the release. “If called, we are prepared to respond.”

“Indiana first responders and emergency management professionals frequently work with colleagues in other states to share resources and expertise,” IDHS Director Bryan Langley said in the release. “We are ready to lend whatever help we can to assist the families affected by this disaster.”