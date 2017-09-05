Washing dogs for a good cause

Dog washing, nail trimmings and some pretty adorable adoptable dogs. That’s what you’ll find at the Sudsy Pups Dog Wash, tomorrow at Indianapolis City Market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joe Perin, Public Relations and Events Manager, Indianapolis City Market, tells us more:

Sudsy Pups Dog Wash is a new event that will support Indianapolis Animal Care Services, and is sponsored by Noah’s Animal Hospitals. The event will include dog washing, as well as nail trimmings and the DA2PP, Bordetella and Lepto vaccinations provided by Noah’s Animal Hospitals. At noon, there will be a red carpet portion of the event featuring local dogs and their well known humans, as well as some adoptable Indy ACS dogs. Laura Steele will be MC’ing this part! Immediately following this will be a raffle drawing featuring a number of dog-focused prizes.

City Market: Facebook – www.facebook.com/indycm; Twitter & IG – @IndyCM

Indy ACS: Facebook – www.facebook.com/IndianapolisAnimalCareServices/; Twitter – @INDYACS; IG – @indyanimalcareservices

Noah’s: Facebook – www.facebook.com/NoahsCentral24HourEmergencyHospital/