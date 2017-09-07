Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pike Township Fire Department hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for a couple of buildings.

The new Station 61 and the department’s headquarters are going up on West 71st Street and Georgetown Road on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say the project will help the first responders better serve the community.

In the meantime, firefighters will be using a new training facility as a fire station, allowing them to keep a fire truck and an ambulance on site around the clock and reduce response times.

