Indy Air Expo happening this weekend

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Air Expo is back again this year for the weekend.

The event will take place September 9 and 10 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield.

Those who come out to the event will get to see and even touch modern and vintage airplanes.

There will be aircrafts of all kinds that include jets, biplanes and war birds.

Money raised from the Indy Air Expo will go to benefit Indiana Children’s Hospitals to help make equipment upgrades and hospital improvements.

There is something for the whole family and event organizers hope to educate and get children involved about aviation along with why it is important they do well in math and science.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. For a full schedule, click here.