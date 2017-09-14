Tailgating and camping with fresh fruit

Well, now that’s just “plum good!” Today on Indy Style, The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shows us how to make a plum salsa that you can use as a topping for tacos, bratwurst and more!

PLUM SALSA RECIPE:

4 Plums, mash 1 Tbsp

¼ of a red bell pepper

4 Tbsp green onion

¼ tsp chili powder

2 Tbsp Basil or Cilantro

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 jalapeno

Salt and pepper to taste

Shortbread Plum Tart Filling:

1/3 cup plus 1/2 Tbs. granulated sugar

1 Tbs. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. finely grated lemon zest

6 ripe medium black or red plums (about 4 oz. each), each pitted and sliced into 16 slender wedges

