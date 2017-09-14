Tailgating and camping with fresh fruit

Well, now that’s just “plum good!” Today on Indy Style, The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shows us how to make a plum salsa that you can use as a topping for tacos, bratwurst and more!
PLUM SALSA RECIPE:
- 4 Plums, mash 1 Tbsp
- ¼ of a red bell pepper
- 4 Tbsp green onion
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- 2 Tbsp Basil or Cilantro
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- 1 jalapeno
- Salt and pepper to taste
Shortbread Plum Tart Filling:
- 1/3 cup plus 1/2 Tbs. granulated sugar
- 1 Tbs. cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 6 ripe medium black or red plums (about 4 oz. each), each pitted and sliced into 16 slender wedges
To learn more, visit www.theproducemom.com.