Tailgating and camping with fresh fruit



Well, now that’s just “plum good!” Today on Indy Style, The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shows us how to make a plum salsa that you can use as a topping for tacos, bratwurst and more!

PLUM SALSA RECIPE:

  • 4 Plums, mash 1 Tbsp
  • ¼ of a red bell pepper
  • 4 Tbsp green onion
  • ¼ tsp chili powder
  • 2 Tbsp Basil or Cilantro
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 1 jalapeno
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Shortbread Plum Tart Filling:

  • 1/3 cup plus 1/2 Tbs. granulated sugar
  • 1 Tbs. cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
  • 6 ripe medium black or red plums (about 4 oz. each), each pitted and sliced into 16 slender wedges

To learn more, visit www.theproducemom.com.

