INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Target is boosting its holiday shopping season hiring by 43 percent over last year.

The retailer expects to hire about 100,000 temporary employees for the holiday shopping season.

That’s about 55 new workers per location.

Target is aiming to do a better job of keeping shelves stoked and fulfilling online orders for customers who opt to pick up their items in the store.

