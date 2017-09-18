Brews and Bras supports a good cause

Push ’em up boys! Oh, how fun it will be to sit in the audience of a one-of-a-kind fashion show where men wear bras to SUPPORT a good cause. Learn more about how YOU can participate, too!

Eva Burgan, BSN, RN, OCN, Hendricks Regional Health, tells us more:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 26, 6-9 p.m., The Palms Banquet and Conference Center, 2353 Perry Road, Plainfield This year’s theme: “Lights! Camera! Action!” (i.e. a night at the movies) Events (in addition to the modeling main event): silent auction, live auction, beer and wine pull Beneficiaries: proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society, IWIN and the Hendricks Regional Health Foundation More than $12,000 raised last year! Questions should be directed to Eva Burgan at eva.burgan@hendricks.org or Lynn Turner at lynn.turner@hendricks.org

Tickets ($30 single seats, $250 VIP Half Tables (seat 4 people) along the runway, $500 VIP Full Tables (seat 8 people along the runway) can be purchased at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-hendricks-county-bra-art-auction-tickets-35816140039#tickets ticket sales end Friday, September 22!

Walk-ins may purchase tickets at the door for $40 per person, cash or check only.

To learn more, visit www.hendricks.org.