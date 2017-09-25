Michael Jordan weighs in on Trump’s disinvite of Warriors

Michael Jordan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is voicing his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to celebrate with Trump at the White House.

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Friday that he didn’t want to go to the White House and Trump said the next day that he was no longer invited.

Jordan tells the Charlotte Observer in a statement that “those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.”

The Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend adds that he supports the league, its players “and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

Jordan didn’t mention Trump by name in his statement.