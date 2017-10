INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The FCC says Alphabet, parent of Google, can try its experimental project Loon to bring cell service back to Puerto Rico.

The Loon project uses balloons to bring emergency connections to places. As of Saturday, 22 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities had no functioning cell sites at all, according to the FCC.

