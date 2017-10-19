The Center for Black Literature & Culture opens at Central Library this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you go to the Central Library downtown, you will soon notice a big change. The Center for Black Literature & Culture is opening this weekend.

It’s in the room known as the West Reading Room.

It’s a 3,800 square foot room dedicated to celebrating the heritage and triumphs of those born of African roots, many from right here in Indiana and others who have made an impact on the state.

There are large photos displayed of some of those people as well as thousands of books, audiobooks, ebooks, DVDS and music CDs. There are about 10,000 materials right now with the goal of having 40,000 materials over the next five years.

There are also interactive displays, tons of art work and the library plans to hold many events in the room.

“This is a place for everyone to come, a place for windows and mirrors, windows for people who are not of African descent for them to learn about our rich history and culture and people that are of African descent for them to see themselves reflected in a lot of different ways,” said Nichelle Hayes, Special Collections Librarian for the Center for Black Literature & Culture.

The library says the room was made possible thanks to a $1.3 million grant from Lilly Endowment to the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

The room will be open to the public during regular library hours starting this Saturday when the library will hold a grand opening celebration.

That will take place from noon to 3 p.m. located at the Central Library at 40 East. St. Clair Street.

Journalist and political commentator Roland Martin will be the keynote speaker at 12:30.

The event is free and open the public.

The library is anticipating a lot of people to attend the grand opening so they are asking guests to arrive early. If seating runs out, you can stream the events on Facebook.