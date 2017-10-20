Hoosiers try to decide if adding tolls can keep roads ready

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is studying whether it’s a good idea to add more toll booths on Indiana interstates.

The department launched its initial study in May and plans to complete it by early November.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a road funding bill in the spring, and part of that bill requires INDOT to study long-term funding options.

A spokesperson from INDOT said on Friday that the added that the possible tolls are an idea still in its early stages. The department has yet not provided details on the location or fees that would go along with potential toll booths.

Indiana’s only toll booths lie 120 miles to the south and 160 miles to the north of Indianapolis. Downtown commuter Jeremy Garcia says he wants it to stay that way.

“That is actually one thing I like about Indiana,” Garcia said. “I just get frustrated basically any time I see a toll road.”

INDOT spokesman Scott Manning said the state already has a plan to maintain roads and bridges for the next 20 years. But the bulk of the funding for INDOT comes from gas tax revenue, and the auto industry is driving away from gas.

“What we’re looking at is the long-term picture,” Manning said. “As cars become more fuel efficient and that gas tax revenue falls away, if tolling is a long-term funding option, maybe there’s an opportunity to dial back another funding source.”

Manning said INDOT is scheduled to complete its initial feasibility study by Nov. 1. The department also plans to hire a contractor to develop a strategic plan.

INDOT will start hearing proposals for the plan next week.

“All the stakeholders involved are trying to determine, ‘Does this make sense? Is it worth pursuing further?'” Manning said.

Nathan Ehman is a northsider who drives through the city every day. He said, if it funds the roads, a toll would be worth it.

“We’re a fairly low traffic city,” Ehman said. “So I think adding a toll booth in a couple places maybe on the dial wouldn’t kill us.”

Manning said the state does not have a deadline for when they’ll decide whether to introduce more tolls.