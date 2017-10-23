Soggy evening, then colder air moves in Tuesday

It has been a dreary, but at least mild day. Tomorrow will add colder air to the rain chances.

THIS EVENING: Keep the umbrella handy, areas of rain will continue to fall all evening. Temps will drop into lower 50s.

OVERNIGHT: The highest temperature we will see Tuesday will happen just after Midnight. Number will fall into the middle 40s by the morning commute and bus stop.

TUESDAY: The rain will be lighter, but still fairly steady during the day Tuesday. Colder air will funnel into the state, so expect numbers to hold in the middle 40s for most of the day. The lowest temperatures of the day will occur late in the evening.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will rebound by Wednesday and Thursday before another blast of colder air will arrive late Friday into the weekend. There could be rain chances late Friday into early Saturday. Even though temps will fall into the mid 30s Saturday morning, I expect precip to be rain for now. We will keep you posted if we could see a few flakes of snow as well. Temps this weekend will only reach the 40s.