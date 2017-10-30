Fort Wayne K-9, officer featured in calendar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police K-9 and officer have been chosen to appear in a nationally distributed calendar.

Police K-9 Ado and his handler, Officer Richard Jennings, are featured in the month of November in the 2018 “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” fundraising calendar. Ado is also pictured on the cover of the calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar are used to provide equipment and services for law enforcement K-9s nationwide. To date, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has donated more than 2,700 bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement K-9s in all 50 states, including Fort Wayne Police K-9s, at a cost of more than $2.1 million.

Jennings said he was a bit surprised at the offer: “It’s a little outside my realm of experience but I figured what the heck, it’s for a good cause.”

Ado was noticed when Vested Interested donated to FWPD. Jennings said Ado came to mind when it was time to make a calendar: “She liked the way Ado’s fur was. It was different than most of the rest.”

The pair have been working together for five years. They’ll add this unique experience to their memories together. “As far as I’m concerned, they’re the most reliable partner you can possibly have. He’ll do anything for me that I ask him to do,” Jennings said.

You can buy the calendar for $15 at www.vik9s.org or by calling 508-824-6978.